Artist collective and gallery Rosalux doesn’t often open its doors to outside artists, but when it does . . . hoo boy. The selected artists, who come from both Twiny and around the country, showcase work that will “re-examine the intimate relationship between the viewer and the object” and it’s really no surprise the roster for this year’s Open Door is top notch, the juror was Nicole Soukup, the coordinator for the excellent MAEP program at Mia, not to mention the curator and co-organizer of the phenomenal Guerrilla Girls’ Twin Cities Takeover. Expect a who’s who of the local art scene to join you in checking out the show. Friday, December 7th, 7 PM. Free. —Tracy Oxford

Rosalux Gallery, 1400 NE Van Buren St #195, MPLS; rosaluxgallery.com