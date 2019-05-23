Now that punk rock poet, Dead Media proprietor, Frances Gumm band member, and Riot Act Reading Series host Paul Dickinson has his own collection Junker Dreams to release, he’s taking his same No Mercy approach—as Mark Mallman says, “There are no seat belts in the mind of Paul Dickinson”—to the automotive memoir’s celebration at the Hook & Ladder’s Mission Room with extra special guests, the unbelievably funny Mary Mack and indie-folk duo The Fires of 1918: Fantome Rosu Duo. Friday, May 24th, 8:30 PM. $9 advance, $12 door. —Taylor Carik

The Hook & Ladder Lounge, 3010 Minnehaha Ave S, MPLS; hookandladder.com