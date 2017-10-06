Fresh Hop Fest & Fall Beer Showcase

While some of MPLS + STPL’s unlimited beer tasting parties have dozens and dozens of brewers on hand, it’s also nice to sometimes have a little efficiency in your sampling. For example: If you’re a hop head and only want a four hour blitz of single, double, triple IPAs, and Oktoberfest brews, and big ciders, then Town Hall Lanes—the bowling alley gastro pub run by Town Hall Brewery—is right up your alley. They’ve got 30 different taps from all over the country with a dynamic range of flavors for you to try, plus they’ll have food to keep you right. There may even be some local celeb beer drinkers attending and getting crazy. 1-5 PM. $40. —Art Humes

Town Hall Lanes, 5019 S 34th Ave, MPLS; thlanes.com