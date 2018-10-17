We wouldn’t be Twincy: Comedy Town™ without a flagship festival! Thankfully the 10,000 Laughs Festival makes its return again this year. Along with local and national comedians (you’ve seen a lot of these folks on TV—or as your bartender) doing themed shows at Sisyphus Brewing, The Comedy Corner Underground, Red Sea, Parkway, Uptown VFW, even a show in Eau Claire on the bill, there’s the big private kickoff party in the Securian Club Room at CHS Field on Wednesday. And we want to send you to that fancy private kickoff party! Just use our secret code secretsotc to unlock the tickets on the page and prepare to laugh. Once you’ve done that, check out the rest of the fest lineup and figure out how many of hilarious showcases your laugh-filled belly can handle. Wednesday, October 15th-Saturday, 20th. —Peter Armenian

