Free First Saturday Garden Party: Move

If seeing Toronto-based performance artists CORPUS dress like sheep and clamor around the Sculpture Garden isn’t enough of a sell (it should be, though) for the Walker’s First Free Saturday, the afternoon also features set from Ambassadors of Culture, the musical collaboration between Dalmar Yare and former Aviette frontwoman Holy Munoz that will include a large backing band. It’s going to be a great and affordable way to take in some of the weekend’s great fall weather. 10 AM- 3 PM. Free. —King Rojas

Walker Art Center, 1750 Hennepin Ave, MPLS; walkerart.org