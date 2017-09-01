Free First Saturday Garden Party: Move
Posted on September 1, 2017 at 5:00 am
If seeing Toronto-based performance artists CORPUS dress like sheep and clamor around the Sculpture Garden isn’t enough of a sell (it should be, though) for the Walker’s First Free Saturday, the afternoon also features set from Ambassadors of Culture, the musical collaboration between Dalmar Yare and former Aviette frontwoman Holy Munoz that will include a large backing band. It’s going to be a great and affordable way to take in some of the weekend’s great fall weather. 10 AM- 3 PM. Free. —King Rojas
Walker Art Center, 1750 Hennepin Ave, MPLS; walkerart.org