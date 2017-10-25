FREAKSHOW: A 10 Year Anniversary Dance Party Of B. Spears BLACKOUT Album

Tonight’s FREAKSHOW: A 10 Year Anniversary Dance Party Of B. Spears BLACKOUT Album is as much a celebration of Britney’s big comeback album as it is her ascent as retro pop queen and icon, and we honestly hope the roof of the Eagles Club can handle when the “It’s Britney, Bitch” beginning of Gimme More hits. Join the DJs of the local Daddy variety show, DJ Penny and DJ Babywrist, for Britney tracks all night and the full BLACKOUT album starting at 11 PM. Plus Britney costumes encouraged and there will also be free HIV checks, which are both awesome. 11 PM. $5. —King Rojas

Eagles Club, 2507 E 25th St, MPLS; minneapoliseagles34.org