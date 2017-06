Frankie Lee & Friends June Residency

The Twin ResideCities™! One of the last times Frankie Lee set-up shop in the Clown Lounge, some of his friends who sat in on his set included none other than Jenny Lewis and Har Mar Superstar. Now the Americana crooner is back every Monday in June with a spate of guests, and you’ll have to show up to see who they are. 7 PM. $12 advance, $15 door. —Paul Cajun

Turf Club, 1601 University Ave W, STPL; turfclub.net‎