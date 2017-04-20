Found Footage Fest

What do you get after combing through hundreds and hundreds and hundreds of old obscure VHS tapes? Cinematic magic! Just check out the trailer for the Found Footage Fest—which sells out here in Twincy: FilmTown™, so grab tickets ASAP—to get the fuzz flavor of the insane commercials, wacko fitness tapes, awkward instructional programs, unbelievable morning show pranks, and much much more. Also, don’t get too high before this because it could really weird you out too much. 8 PM. $12. —Curt Stanski

The Heights Theater, 3951 Central Ave NE, MPLS; heightstheater.com