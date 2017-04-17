FOOD Building Stories

Posted on April 17, 2017 at 5:00 am
food building stories

Get the inside scoop on the goings-on inside the FOOD Building from owner and founder Kieran Folliard tonight at Wedge Table. He’ll be joined by producers Red Table Meat Co. (if you’ve ever had the Draft Horse charcuterie, you know they’re maybe the best makers in all of MN) and Baker’s Field Flour & Bread (also incredible), and they’ll also be sharing samples with their stories. 7 PM. Free.Art Humes

Wedge Table, 2412 Nicollet Ave S, MPLS; wedge.coop/wedge-table

