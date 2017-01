Fonotropico

Take a break from the ridiculous ice and freezing rain with some hot tropical rhythms. DJs Sonidero Psicotropical and PFunkus will be joined by Ra’eon Stormare for a sabor-filled night of dancing to amazonic beats and bailando. at this first Fonotropico party of the year. 9 PM. $5. —Margeaux Devereaux

Reverie, 1931 Nicollet Ave, MPLS; reveriempls.com