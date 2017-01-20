Flower Drum Song

With more intersectionalities than you’d expect, the new production of Flower Drum Song from Mu Performing Arts and Park Square Theater includes themes of young love, rediscovering roots, creating new diaporatic art, and more. Sound complicated? Don’t worry, the Rodgers & Hammerstein musical set in traditional Chinese opera house in San Francisco’s China Town will quickly lock you in keep you entertained with its humor, showbiz pizzazz, and Randy Reyes‘s skilled direction. Starts Friday. Various Prices. —Margeaux Devereaux

Park Square Theater, 20 W 7th Pl, STPL; parksquaretheatre.org