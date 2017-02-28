Five Writers, Five Minutes, Five Watt: February

One of the best, and quickest, reading events in Twincy returns to Five Watt Coffee tonight. Swing in at 8 PM—don’t be late, you’ll miss a lot of it—to hear the 555 lineup of poetry instigator Patrick Werle, author and public speaker Rosetta Peters, fiction writer and essayist Angela Ajayi, poet and arts organizer Lisa Brimmer, and poet and interdisciplinary artist D. Allen. Drink some amazing coffee while you’re there to propel further into the night’s happenings. 8-9 PM. Free. —Tracy Oxford

Five Watt Coffee, 3745 Nicollet Ave, MPLS; fivewattcoffee.com