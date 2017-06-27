Five Writers, Five Minutes, Five Watt

One of the best, and quickest, reading events in Twincy returns to Five Watt Coffee tonight! Swing in by 8 PM—don’t be late, you’ll miss a lot of it—to hear the 555 lineup of multi-talented writer David Lawrence Grant, poet and creative prose writer Chavonn Williams Shen, Sofia Yarberry (who has read at the Twin Cities Poetry Festival and Intermedia Arts), writer and journalist Jessica Nordell, and poet Valérie Déus (who also curated the last Cinema Lounge!). Drink some tasty coffee while you’re there to propel further into the night’s happenings. 8-9 PM. Free. —Tracy Oxford

Five Watt Coffee, 3745 Nicollet Ave, MPLS; fivewattcoffee.com