Five Writers, Five Minutes, Five Watt

Another installment of one of our favorite arts and culture events in MPLS + STPL! Stop into ultra-hip Five Watt Coffee right at 8 PM to hear quick readings from fiction writers Beth Mayer and Senah Yeboah-Sampong, creative writer and poet Yesha Townsend, multi-disciplinary artist Dua Saleh, and music scribe and The Current’s Local Show host Andrea Swensson. It’s a great cross section of our hard partying and talented lit community, and it couldn’t happen at a more fun venue. To our venue owner/operator readers, please make more of these rapid fire readings and get-togethers happen in Twincy. 8 PM. Free. —Tracy Oxford

Five Watt Coffee, 3745 Nicollet Ave, MPLS; fivewattcoffee.com