Five Writers, Five Minutes, Five Watt

Another installment of one of our favorite arts and culture events in MPLS + STPL! Stop into ultra-hip Five Watt Coffee right at 8 PM to hear quick readings from poet April Gibson, Gretchen Marquette (who has been published in The Paris Review and Harper’s!), native poet Thomas LaBlanc, Loft Mentor Series winner in fiction Kasey Payette, and big time slam poet Danez Smith. It’s a great cross section of our hard partying and talented lit community, and it couldn’t happen at a more fun venue. To our venue owner/operator readers, please make more of these rapid fire readings and get-togethers happen in Twincy. 8 PM. Free. —Tracy Oxford

Five Watt Coffee, 3745 Nicollet Ave, MPLS; fivewattcoffee.com