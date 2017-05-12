Five Watt Coffee Presents An Upcycled Closet Pop Up Shop

Posted on May 12, 2017 at 5:14 am
five watt pop up

Peruse Upcycled Closet‘s inventory in person while you get your warm weather afternoon cold press at Five Watt Coffee on Saturday; Lauren Callis Erickson Etsy shop with be at the coffee shop IRL for an afternoon with her vintage and repurposed shirts, blouses, housewares, and more. Check out her Instagram for a taste of what will be on hand. Saturday, Noon. Free. —Erin McAllister-Wheaton

Five Watt Coffee, 3745 Nicollet Ave, MPLS; fivewattcoffee.com

