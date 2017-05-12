Five Watt Coffee Presents An Upcycled Closet Pop Up Shop

Peruse Upcycled Closet‘s inventory in person while you get your warm weather afternoon cold press at Five Watt Coffee on Saturday; Lauren Callis Erickson Etsy shop with be at the coffee shop IRL for an afternoon with her vintage and repurposed shirts, blouses, housewares, and more. Check out her Instagram for a taste of what will be on hand. Saturday, Noon. Free. —Erin McAllister-Wheaton

Five Watt Coffee, 3745 Nicollet Ave, MPLS; fivewattcoffee.com