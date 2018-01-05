First to Taste: The Summit IPA Collection

Fun fact: Per The Growler, there’s now 150 different breweries operating in Minnesnowta! But while most of us craft independent beer fans love the volume, we also still love quality over quantity. And that’s why we’re still super big fans of Summit, who recently clapped back at us for calling them the “grand dad of the local beer scene”. Maybe they’re the successful uncle who can still have fun but doesn’t go overboard and ruin the get together? Anyway, Summit will be debuting their new collection of IPAs (Summit Wee IPA, Summit Experimental IPA, and Summit Imperial IPA with stalwart Sága) and this is all a long way of saying that we couldn’t be more excited for the early taste. Saturday, 4 PM. Free. —Art Humes

Summit Tap Room, 910 Montreal Circle, STPL; summitbrewing.com