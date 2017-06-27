First To Taste: The Suburbs New Wave Ale

Posted on June 27, 2017 at 9:28 am
suburbs hey new wave

Part album listening party, part beer release! Spend your happy hour at Summit Brewing’s Beer Hall to hear The Suburbs’ new album Hey Muse! and drink some of the commemorative new brew “The Suburbs New Wave Ale”. Pints of the beer, which are only available only at Summit, will be just $3 and you’ll get a commemorative cup, plus Polling and Co. will be on hand to mix and mingle with their beers. 6:30 PM. Free. Margeaux Devareaux

Summit Tap Room, 910 Montreal Circle, STPL; summitbrewing.com 

