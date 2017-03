First Taste: Summit Hefeweizen

We’re big Summit Brewing fans and we’re likely heading down to their beer hall for happy hour tonight to get some of the first samples of the returning Hefeweizen. Along with the sampling, we’ll all also celebrate our fandom with a free beer can glass when you get your beer. 4-8 PM. Free. —Art Humes

Summit Tap Room, 910 Montreal Circle, STPL; summitbrewing.com