First Look: The Weather Diaries

The American Swedish Institute launches its new stunning show The Weather Diaries with one of its signature fancy castle parties on Friday. Attendees get a sneak peek at the striking photographs and one-of-a-kind installations, plus you’ll hear a robust discussion on “(Re)Framing Northern Identities”, live music by electronic dreammakers RONiia, the Textile Center leading some fiber-based jewelry making, some extra heat from the 612 Sauna Society, and of course the food and drinks from the award-winning FIKA. Friday, 6:30-11 PM. $15 ASI members, $20 non-members. —Margeaux Devereaux

American Swedish Institute, 2600 Park Ave, MPLS; asimn.org