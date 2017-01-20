First Look: Migration, Identity and Belonging

Get an early look at the American Swedish Institute at Friday’s much-anticipated preview event for Migration, Identity and Belonging, an exhibition that tells the stories—at-times engaging, at-times heartbreaking—of both local and international immigrants and refugees. Along with Swede Hollow, documenting Swedish immigrants in St. Paul, the exhibition features Where Children Sleep, a powerful documentation by Sweden’s award-winning photojournalist Magnus Wennman of makeshift bedtimes for displaced Syrian children. Friday, 7-10 PM. $20 non-members, $15 ASI members. —Martin Henriksen

American Swedish Institute, 2600 Park Ave, MPLS; asimn.org