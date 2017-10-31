First Avenue’s Halloween + Daughters of Darkness

This is the big one: Head over to First Avenue’s Mainroom and watch Halloween partiers try to out-do each other with their elaborate costumes while Mike Davis aka Mike 2600, Tiiiiiiiiiip (Tip w 10 i’s), DJ Keezy, and other big local DJs spin bangin’ dance tracks. See if your costume can pull in some cash with the contest and the chance to win $1,000 in prizes. Need a change of spooky scenery? For sure find time to stop by the Entry for the spooky sounds of the Daughters of Darkness night. Mainroom, 8 PM. $10 advance, $15 door. Entry, 8 PM. $7 advance, $10 door. —Ashlynn McKinney

First Avenue, 701 1st Ave. N., Mpls., 612-332-1775, first-avenue.com