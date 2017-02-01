Fireside Reading Series: Stephanie Wilbur Ash + The Annie Year

Go for the cookies and coffee, stay for the break-out story about a married rural CPA, her interest in the school’s new ponytailed vo-ag teacher, and exploding meth houses! Tonight’s Fireside Reading Series at the Hamline Midway Library features firey personality and meth “researcher” Stephanie Wilbur Ash reading from increasingly popular new novel The Annie Year, a wonderful and increasingly popular story that’s grounded in the mundane and eclectic lives of small town America. 7 PM. Free. —Taylor Carik

Hamline Midway Library, 1558 W Minnehaha Ave, STPL; sppl.org