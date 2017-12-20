FilmNorth December Cinema Lounge

If you’re up for a movie tonight, but want something with more creativity and fewer plot holes than, say, a certain inescapable blockbuster film that’s out right now, head to Bryant Lake Bowl for the December installment of FilmNorth‘s Cinema Lounge. Local indie filmmakers will be on hand to see short films from Alan Tracy, Micah Dahl, Matthew Dressel, and Mark Hanson and Cameron Nelson (a slate curated by Valérie Déus), and hear them in discussion with host Joshua Carlon. Plus, just like a VIP movie theater, the BLB cabaret also has drinks available while you watch. 7 PM. Free. —Curt Stanski

Bryant Lake Theater, 810 W Lake St, MPLS; bryantlakebowl.com