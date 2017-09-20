FilmNorth Cinema Lounge

You might be thinking, hey, I’ve been to IFP Cinema Lounges, what’s FilmNorth? Well it’s the same great film organization who celebrated their 30th anniversary with a rebrand! At their September meet-up tonight at the Bryant Lake Bowl cabaret, they’ll be screening three different short local films—A Rough Encounter by Joe Hegle, Sundogs by Elizabeth Chatelain, and Fifteen by Kara Hakanson —and hosting a Q&A with each of the filmmakers on the stage. Then after the program the audience gets their chance to mingle with the filmmakers and other members of the local filmmaking community. 6:30 PM. Free. —Curt Stanski

Bryant Lake Theater, 810 W Lake St, MPLS; bryantlakebowl.com