Filmmaker in Conversation: Frederick Wiseman

Groundbreaking documentary filmmaker Frederick Wiseman discusses his masterpiece Titicut Follies with choreographer James Sewell at the Walker. The now-famous picture captures the demeaning and brutal treatment of inmates at Bridgewater State Prison for the Criminally Insane in the late 1960s, including the facility’s bizarre “talent show”; The stark portrayal of the abusive conditions was actually barred from the public for 22 years and has since inspired some prison reform for inmates with mental health issues. Sewell’s ballet company is currently presenting a performance inspired by the film, and a screening of the documentary (fair warning, it’s hard to watch at times) precedes the discussion. 7:30 PM. $14, $11.20 Walker members. —Curt Stanski

Walker Art Center, 1750 Hennepin Ave, MPLS; walkerart.org