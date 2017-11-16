Film 4M: Easy Money

Rodney Dangerfield’s riches-versus-rags story Easy Money (1983) is mostly Rodney as himself throwing mostly questionable one-liners at Joe Pesci while they drive around in a truck with cartoonishly large plumbing on it, and that’s what makes it such a beloved film for fans of zingers, groaners, and gags. (Fun fact: It’s also directed by James Signorelli, whose only other film is Elvira: Mistress of the Dark!) And there’s no better place to revisit it than at der Black Forest Inn with Film 4M and some free popcorn tonight. Get there right at 7 PM to catch the screening of some shorts before the feature. 7 PM shorts, 8 PM feature. Free. —Curt Stanski

Black Forest Inn, 1 E 26th St, MPLS; blackforestinnmpls.com