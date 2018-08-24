Touring the Twin Towns with an out-of-towner, our tour-ee asked us why there were so many tattoo shops and acupuncture spots in MPLS + STPL. If you look at the arms, legs, and knuckles of many Twincy residents, the tattoo shop answer is easy. Never having done acupuncture ourselves, the other answer was a little more . . . prickly. Only one way to find out!

First things first: We definitely felt things, and not the needles. More like major relaxing. Rejuvenated even. Is this how people who go to spas feel? You should try it.

The community aspect of community acupuncture is that you’re in a bigger room with a few other folks and everyone is in a comfy chair with pillows or blankets. Meditation music is playing. Northeast Wellness has a room with 8 spots, others have slightly fewer. After we told Noah, our licensed acupuncturist and NW’s co-owner, some of our sore spots (physical, not like the over-coverage of the State Fair), he tailored the needle placements and we ended up with points on our hands, arms, legs, and forehead. At first it felt a slight soreness where the needles were, then after some quiet time in the chair, our bodies relaxed until it felt like being massaged without the pressure . . . kind of. It’s hard to describe. One of us maybe even fell asleep for a minute or two.

At the end, when we got the needles out and back up, we were converted. We get why community acupuncture is popping up in the local neighborhoods. Here’s the wildest part: We slept like babies for two nights in a row. We’re definitely going back and you should try it if you haven’t.

Northeast Wellness, 1224 NE 2nd St #200, MPLS; newellnessmpls.com