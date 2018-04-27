The airy warehouse, art-splashed walls and untreated wood galore has a brewery vibe, and anyone who’s hefted a hammer for hammerschlagen will likely feel at home. The session began with a safety overview and demonstration: Axe Master Nic Sable ran through best practices (no chicken arms!) and two types of throws. He repeatedly warned that this is not a sport where bulk is equated with advantage—finesse and coordination are key. My very petite friend was soon racking up bullseyes, and, once I gave up on the one-handed throw—too much foot and hand coordination—I managed to sink a blade or two before the session’s end. It’s easy to imagine a coaxing a group out for the experience—full sessions include instruction on a variety of team and individual games. Nic plans to offer local-only drinks and a small snack menu on site once the food and liquor license is secured; in the meantime, expect a lineup of food trucks.
Curious folk of any age can attend the grand opening this weekend, which offers free mini sessions for the public to try their hand (or hands, depending on the type of throw) at throwing. Friday, 6-11 p.m. Saturday, 2-11 p.m. Sunday 2-8 p.m. Free.
2505 Kennedy Street NE, Suite A, MPLS. badaxethrowing.com
FREE OPEN HOUSE DATE: April 27 – 29
