We couldn’t believe the amount of interest from Readers when we mentioned a new axe throwing party warehouse was going in around Norseman Distillery. So when we heard this weekend was Bad Axe Throwing ‘s grand opening we dispatched one of beer drinking writers Isabelle Wattenberg to test the equipment and report back.

Four years ago, an entrepreneurial and axe-wielding Canadian realized that the casual backyard axe-throwing he and his friends dabbled in might just have public appeal. Twenty one locations later, Minneapolis is getting an outpost: Bad Axe Throwing opens down the lane from Norseman Distillery this weekend, offering free mini-sessions to the public (sessions typically run two and a half hours and cost around $35). And, we’re glad to report, even the faint of heart will end up successfully wedging that axe into the wood at least once.

The airy warehouse, art-splashed walls and untreated wood galore has a brewery vibe, and anyone who’s hefted a hammer for hammerschlagen will likely feel at home. The session began with a safety overview and demonstration: Axe Master Nic Sable ran through best practices (no chicken arms!) and two types of throws. He repeatedly warned that this is not a sport where bulk is equated with advantage—finesse and coordination are key. My very petite friend was soon racking up bullseyes, and, once I gave up on the one-handed throw—too much foot and hand coordination—I managed to sink a blade or two before the session’s end. It’s easy to imagine a coaxing a group out for the experience—full sessions include instruction on a variety of team and individual games. Nic plans to offer local-only drinks and a small snack menu on site once the food and liquor license is secured; in the meantime, expect a lineup of food trucks.

Curious folk of any age can attend the grand opening this weekend, which offers free mini sessions for the public to try their hand (or hands, depending on the type of throw) at throwing. Friday, 6-11 p.m. Saturday, 2-11 p.m. Sunday 2-8 p.m. Free.

2505 Kennedy Street NE, Suite A, MPLS. badaxethrowing.com

FREE OPEN HOUSE DATE: April 27 – 29