Festival de las Calaveras Arts Exhibition: Día de los Muertos

Centered on the traditional and contemporary celebration of Day of the Dead, the ongoing multimedia Latinx music and arts festival Festival de las Calaveras at Intermedia Arts has its opening reception tonight. Along with a tour of work from a great group of artists—Tomás Aratti, Electric Machete Studios, Luis Fitch, Jonathan Herrera, Ana Laura Juarez, Dougie Padilla, Melodee Strong, and Xavier Tavera—the recepción de apertura also includes DJ Miguel Vargas, Poet Teresa Ortiz, Low Rider Cruise, and more entertainment, plus refreshments. 6-9 PM. $5 suggested donation. —Taylin Cooper

Intermedia Arts, 2822 Lyndale Ave, MPLS, intermediaarts.org