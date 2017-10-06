Feral Fables: Areca Roe + Terrence Payne

We’re such huge fans of both Rosalux co-founder Terrence Payne and photographer Areca Roe that it’s going to be hard to adequately hype their joint show of new work, Feral Fables: O Pioneer & Family Fremds, which has its reception on Saturday. Check out our interview with Payne—easily one of our best ever podcast guests—and hear about his vibrant drawings often combine beautiful geometries with animal forms and cheeky taglines and go see his new pieces on misrepresentations of faith. So cool. Also be sure to get your expectations up for Roe’s work in O Pioneer—we love her lush staged photography of pets and can’t wait to see what she does with an older Western landscape style that documents a new world of disasters. Saturday, 7 PM. Free. —Hank Stacks

Rosalux Gallery, 1400 NE Van Buren St #195, MPLS; rosaluxgallery.com