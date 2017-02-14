XOXO Feeling Myself: A Party For Singles And Their Friends XOXO

No Valentine’s Day date? No problem! Feel yourself at Flip Phone‘s all inclusive big dance bash where DJ Fancy Restaurant will play the best of Beyoncé, Nicki, Robyn, TLC, and jams for you and your close friends—and maybe even some new friends or future Valentine’s you meet—to throw shapes. Flip Phone’s pro tip is “request Wednesday off” and our pro tip is “get there really early because it will fill up”. 9:30 PM. $7. —Also Cupid

honey, 205 Hennepin Ave E, MPLS; honeympls.com