Feel No Pain: A Sade Night

Tonight’s celebration Feel No Pain: A Sade Night wins the Scene + Be Seen Award™ for the week, the month, and likely the entire year. A combination of a live Sade tribute, art installations, poetry, food and drinks, local makers and more, the evening uses the beloved and talented singer as a springboard for creating and honoring space for women. Tricia Heuring, Curator and Co-Director of the ultra-hip Public Functionary gallery, and artist and activist Mica May host the night that includes work, performances, and/or appearances from a who’s who of the MPLS + STPL arts and culture scene, including Sarah White, Charles Jean Pierre, Sophia Eris, Frank Castle, Kiana Marie & Proper T (Sade tribute), Vie Boheme (live performance), Junauda Alma (Prose reading), and more. We’d be shocked if this didn’t sell out, so be sure to grab tickets ahead of time. 7:30 PM. $15 advance, $20 door. —Taylor Carik

Machine Shop, 300 2nd St SE, MPLS; machineshopmpls.com