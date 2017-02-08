FD13 Presents: Moriah Evans. Be my Muse.

Posted on February 8, 2017 at 5:00 am
Moriah Evans

New York-based artist Moriah Evans‘s performance work is more procedural than based on forms, and she’ll be spending the next two days at the Yeah Maybe gallery as a part of the FD13 Residencies doing on-going choreography piece Be my Muse that reacts/changes to “a series of interventions and opinions from the public”, which is you. Sign for a slot by emailing info@fd13residency.org within the times below to experience—and also—advance the performance! Wednesday-Friday, hourly, 11 AM-5 PM. Friday, 3 PM. Free.Margeaux Devereaux

Yeah Maybe, 2528 E 22nd St, MPLS; facebook.com/hereisyeahmaybe

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may use these HTML tags and attributes: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

 

Comment moderation is enabled. Your comment may take some time to appear.