FD13 Presents: Moriah Evans. Be my Muse.

New York-based artist Moriah Evans‘s performance work is more procedural than based on forms, and she’ll be spending the next two days at the Yeah Maybe gallery as a part of the FD13 Residencies doing on-going choreography piece Be my Muse that reacts/changes to “a series of interventions and opinions from the public”, which is you. Sign for a slot by emailing info@fd13residency.org within the times below to experience—and also—advance the performance! Wednesday-Friday, hourly, 11 AM-5 PM. Friday, 3 PM. Free. —Margeaux Devereaux

Yeah Maybe, 2528 E 22nd St, MPLS; facebook.com/hereisyeahmaybe