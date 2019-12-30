So nice to see the all-star comedy party started with F*ck 2018 is returning for 2019, this time hosted by the top notch punk comedian Courtney Baka. Our main question: How long will this show be? 2019 felt like at least five years long, so the hurts-so-bad-it’s-funny jokes should take up the better part of the week. Luckily the bash has a pile of comedians to try and confront the last 12 bullshit months, funny people like Comrade Tripp, Geoff Asmus, Grant Winkels, and Joey Hamburger. Dead pan super comic and last year’s host Rana May returns for a set and her PSSY CTRL cohort Shelly Paul will also help everyone cope with comedy. Monday, December 30th, 8 PM. $15. —Peter Armenian

Turf Club, 1601 University Ave W, STPL; turfclub.net