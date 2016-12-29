F*ck 2016

Ok, we were only partially on board with the whole ‘2016 is ridiculous’ thing, but then seeing that Carrie Fisher’s mom Debbie Reynolds died the very next day after Carrie, it’s just getting outrageous. Outrageous! So count us in on the F*ck 2016 we need to dance feelings behind Tufawon’s party with the neo-soul and hip-hop talents of Lady Midnight, Franz Diego, and others. Plus they’re so serious about their own sentiment that just yesterday that they announced that the show would be free. 9 PM. Free. —Paul Cajun

Kitty Cat Klub, 313 14th Ave SE, MPLS; kittycatklub.net