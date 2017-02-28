Fat Tuesday at Dixie’s on Grand
Posted on February 28, 2017 at 5:00 am
It’s time to feast before the Lentin fast! Of the few Fat Tuesday pardi gras we’ve seen, we’re got two different options. At Dixie’s in St. Easy for $7 Hurricanes, $5 Abita Beers, a fat $24 shrimp boil plate, and music from The Swamp Kings. We’re also very interested in The Grand Cafe’s team-up with Whitey’s Saloon in MPLS to do a New Orleans menu with Shrimp and Grits, jambalaya, and more, plus music from the Rich Lewis Band. Laissez les bons temps rouler! 6 PM. Free to attend, food and drink extra. —Martin Hart
Dixie’s On Grand, 695 Grand Ave, STPL; dixiesongrand.com
Whitey’s Saloon, 400 E Hennepin Ave, MPLS; whiteysne.com