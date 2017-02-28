Fat Tuesday at Dixie’s on Grand

It’s time to feast before the Lentin fast! Of the few Fat Tuesday pardi gras we’ve seen, we’re got two different options. At Dixie’s in St. Easy for $7 Hurricanes, $5 Abita Beers, a fat $24 shrimp boil plate, and music from The Swamp Kings. We’re also very interested in The Grand Cafe’s team-up with Whitey’s Saloon in MPLS to do a New Orleans menu with Shrimp and Grits, jambalaya, and more, plus music from the Rich Lewis Band. Laissez les bons temps rouler! 6 PM. Free to attend, food and drink extra. —Martin Hart

Dixie’s On Grand, 695 Grand Ave, STPL; dixiesongrand.com

Whitey’s Saloon, 400 E Hennepin Ave, MPLS; whiteysne.com