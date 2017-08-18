Fat Tire Presents Tour De Fat! Featuring The Record Company

Fat Tire Brewing might not be one of our own celebrated members of Minnesota Brewing (they’re from Co.), but they sure party like it. Along with bringing in Rock ‘n’ Roll trio The Record Company—oh and btw circus performers, vaudeville acts, magicians, comedians, and “mind-blowing provocateurs”—their big touring variety show includes the hip sounds of Secrets favs Monica LaPlante and the whole thing benefits the Midtown Greenway Coalition, stewards of the Greenway. Crazy costumes for attendees encouraged. Saturday, 4 PM. $25. —Bernadette Carpenter

Cabooze, 917 Cedar Ave S, MPLS; cabooze.com