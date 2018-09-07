Summit has been up to all sorts of goodness in their shiny new Ratskeller room–and latest to the lineup is Fass Friday, a first-Friday-o-the-month beer tapping. For a quick debrief, fass kegs serve unfiltered immediately after it leaves the fermenter. The result is a hazy, naturally carbonated sip–this week’s is a Marzan-style Oktoberfest, but Summit is teasing pilsners and some Dakota Soul for future taps. There’s also an official #FassFriday hashtag, if you’re into it (we’re kind of into the unofficial #2Fass2Furious). Friday, September 7th, 4 PM. Free. —Isabelle Wattenberg

Summit Tap Room, 910 Montreal Circle, STPL; summitbrewing.com