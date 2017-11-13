Fair State Spirit Foul

We drank our Fair Share of beers when all the -toberfests were in full swing, but nothing we had was as good as Fair State‘s hazy Northeast IPA Spirit Foul. But don’t take our word for it (you don’t on anything else, why start now), head to their tap room tonight to get a few of the limited 100 crowler cans or a pint of it yourself during the brewing co-op’s new beer Monday. 4 PM. Free. —Art Humes

Fairstate Brewing, 2506 Central Ave, MPLS; fairstate.coop