Fair Food Solstice Happy Hour

Here’s a fun one for you foodies and locavores—or anyone looking to get more into the where/why of our food. Stop into the Birchwood tonight and grab some free apps, a drink from the cash bar, maybe even some raffle tickets, and hear from board members of the Domestic Fair Trade Association. The coalition of farmers, farm workers, NGOs, processors, and retailers from all over the country are in town for their annual conference, and you can mix and mingle with folks in town for the big meet up. 5-7:30 PM. Free. —Art Humes

Birchwood Cafe, 3311 East 25th Street, MPLS; birchwoodcafe.com