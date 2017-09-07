F1RST Wrestling: Live! At The Cabooze

Regular Readers know that we’re huge fans of the F1RST Wrestling local wrasslin’ promotion that tonight will do its f1rst ever roadshow at the Cabooze. All your favorites—Arik “The Anarchist” Cannon, Colt Cabana, Thunderfrog—and our favorite—Space Monkey! #1!—will be on the card, plus all the heels you love to hate like horrible ginger snap heel Darin Corbin and Scott “Never Ending” Story (ugh). Added bonus: Fulton will have a bunch of their 300s for all the maniacs. Listen to our interview with The Anarchist, grab the last few tickets, and just try and stop us from jumping out of the balcony in our excitement! 6:30 doors. $15 advance, $20 day of. —Rich Morgan

Cabooze, 917 Cedar Ave S, MPLS; cabooze.com