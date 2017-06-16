Extreme Noise Punk Rock Flea Market 2017

Get a refresh on your collections this Saturday at the extra-loud volunteer-run record store Extreme Noise. Following up on last year’s big success, their Punk Rock Flea market includes all the collectible records, tapes, t-shirts, videos, books, and posters you’d expect from a punk shop, but there’s also things like sticker swapping and folks bringing in their own wares (ex. drawer full of black t-shirts) to sell, too. Saturday, 10 AM-2 PM. Free. —Paul Cajun

Extreme Noise Records, 407 W. Lake St., Mpls., extremenoise.com