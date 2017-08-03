Evenings@TheBakken: Science Of Brewing

Science is brewing and vice versa, so it makes perfect sense that The Bakken hosts a fun night of insight into the art of the brew. Local experts from Bauhaus Brew Labs, Fair State Brewing Cooperative, Boom Island Brewing Company, and Tin Whiskers Brewing Co., as well as non-alcoholic makers Prohibition Kombucha, Five Watt Coffee, and Superior Switchel Co., will share their expertise as well as their samples, and attendees can nosh on snacks and hear tunes from Elizabeth Ghandour & The Heighburners. 5:30-9 PM $15-20. —Art Humes

Bakken Museum, 3537 Zenith Ave S, MPLS; thebakken.org