Err XXVI

“Because a party without art is just consonants!” Even though Err‘s early draft for a tagline didn’t get used, it still conveys the enthusiasm behind the now three year old multi-disciplinary arts showcase. Tonight at honey see work from John Scarr, hear readings from MacKenzie McCullum, Joseph Wise, and Cole W. Williams, and music from Tim Kallevig, The Common Ground Company, and Gaby Castro. If you’re similarly creative the Err writing group meets before the show. 8:30 PM. Free. —Betty M.J. Stacks

honey, 205 Hennepin Ave E, MPLS; honeympls.com