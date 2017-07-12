Err XXIV

It’s like three or four different arts events from all across town loaded into one exciting evening at one club for one low price of free! The collective arts community builders of Err return with the 14th installment of their multi-disciplinary showcase at honey. Along with words by Jacob Nuckolls, Brendan Brophy, and Taylor Trauger, there’s music from songwriter Justcallmehugo (who will have a full band) and The Symptones, and selections include some very fantastic visual art by up-and-coming painter Erika Mathison. We agree, “Be therr”! 8:30 PM. Free. —Hank Stacks

honey, 205 Hennepin Ave E, MPLS; honeympls.com