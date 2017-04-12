Err XXII

Following up on the milestone of their beautiful full-color, 320-page book, Err: Volume One, intrepid collective Err continues to host their mixed discipline art shows, including tonight’s stacked showcase at honey. Spend the evening with underground arts with words by Karishma R. Sharma and MollieRae Miller, a performance by Jäc Pau, art by Kevin Boehner (What Can’t Be Altered With Symbolism pictured), and music by Mia elacqua and the wonderful electro-soul sounds of 26 BATS¡. 7:30 PM. Free. —Judy Falaudi-Connors

honey, 205 Hennepin Ave E, MPLS; honeympls.com