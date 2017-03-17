Err: Volume One Bookstore Launch

A match made in our hearts! Intrepid collective Err have spent the last two years producing events that highlight the work of area artists, and now they’re now collecting all that poetry, short stories, lyrics, comedy, and photographs from 100+ Twincy creators together in one beautiful full-color, 320-page book, Err: Volume One. And you can pick up the book at the very cool collective Boneshaker Books bookstore in Seward and hear readings from a variety of writers and hear music from Andy Engstrom. Sunday, 6 PM. Free. —Kelly Walsh

Boneshaker Books, 2002 23rd Ave S, MPLS; boneshakerbooks.com