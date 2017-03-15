Err: Volume One Book Launch Party

Posted on March 15, 2017 at 9:41 am
Err

Intrepid collective Err have spent the last two years producing events that highlight the work of area artists, and now they’re now collecting all that poetry, short stories, lyrics, comedy, and photographs from 100+ Twincy creators together in one beautiful full-color, 320-page book, Err: Volume One. To celebrate the publication, they’re true to form hosting a cool event, at which you can buy the new book and hear tunes from Judy Gloom, The Carnivorous Birds, and Fletcher Magellan. Can’t make tonight? There’s going to be a follow-up party at Boneshaker Books on Sunday. 7 PM. Free.King Rojas

honey, 205 Hennepin Ave E, MPLS; honeympls.com

