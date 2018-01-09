Err : twenty-eight

We’ve used this before, but we love it so much we’ll include it again: “Because a party without art is just consonants!” Even though Err‘s early draft for a tagline didn’t get used, it still conveys the enthusiasm behind the popular multi-disciplinary arts showcase. (We’d say “The most bang for your arts buck” except it’s free!) Stop into honey on Wednesday night to hear words from Peter William Stein, Ashley Wirth-Petrik, and King October, art from Austin Odom, improv from My Town, and music from Faye La and Christian Wheeler and his band. If you’re similarly creative the Err writing group meets before the show. 8:30 PM. Free. —Betty M.J. Stacks

honey, 205 Hennepin Ave E, MPLS; honeympls.com